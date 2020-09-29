Netcare sees slow improvement in hospital occupancy as lockdown eases

Hospital group Netcare said on Tuesday that it has seen a gradual improvement in performance since the easing of lockdown regulations from May as hospital occupancy has increased.

Average occupancy levels increased in September, with an average full-week occupancy of 49.7%, and 52.7% during weekdays prior to the long weekend, Netcare said. Acute hospital occupancy fell to 32.5% during level 5 of the lockdown in April.

“We anticipate that over the next six months, hospital occupancy and margins could continue to be impacted by changes in volume and case-mix,” Netcare said in an investor update.

“This will be determined by the timing and pattern of the Covid-19 recovery, as well as increased costs of risk-mitigation measures that are essential in delivering healthcare in these circumstances.”

While hospital occupancy has increased with the easing of lockdown measures and resumption of elective surgeries, revenue declined by 12.9% in the 11 months to end-August largely due to the effects of the pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation fell by 50.8% and operating profit by 61.5% during the 11-month period.

At 12.10pm, Nectare’s share price was down 1.18% to R12.54; it has fallen 35% in 2020 so far.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za