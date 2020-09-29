Covid-19 response causes 12% revenue drop for Netcare
But hospital occupancy on slow uptick as lockdown eases
29 September 2020 - 13:01
UPDATED 29 September 2020 - 21:40
The average length of stay of a Netcare patient with Covid-19 requiring an intensive-care bed decreased from 17 days to six days, and, even at the height of the epidemic, the hospital group occupancy remained below half.
The shorter hospital stays as a result of improved treatment meant death rates were lower than initially anticipated, SA’s third-largest hospital group said.
