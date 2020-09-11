News Leader
WATCH: How Aspen whittled down its debt pile
Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephan Saad about the group’s full-year results
11 September 2020 - 09:18
Aspen’s debt levels have been a big concern for investors but the company has managed to address this by reducing its net borrowings over the past 18 months to R35.2bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephan Saad about the group’s full-year results.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.