WATCH: How Aspen whittled down its debt pile

Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephan Saad about the group’s full-year results

11 September 2020 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Stephen Saad. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/PETER MOREY
Stephen Saad. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/PETER MOREY

Aspen’s debt levels have been a big concern for investors but the company has managed to address this by reducing its net borrowings over the past 18 months to R35.2bn.

