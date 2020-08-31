Companies / Healthcare

Hospital occupancy lifts as lockdown eases, Life Healthcare says

Revenue in April was 40% lower than the previous year while it had increased on a monthly basis

31 August 2020 - 12:25 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Private hospital group Life Healthcare said on Monday it had seen an increase in occupancy as lockdown restrictions eased.

Hospital occupancy in Southern Africa  jumped from 39%, with no elective cases, under lockdown level five in April, to 61% currently, the company said in a business update for April to July 2020.

“As SA appears to be coming out of the Covid-19 surge in August and with the introduction of the level 2 lockdown we expect to see an increased rate of return of elective cases,” the company said.

Revenue in April was 40% lower than the previous year while it had increased on a monthly basis, while revenue was 14% lower in July compared to the same time in 2019.

The company said despite the monthly improvements, the aggregate revenue decreased about 22%  and normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation for the period (ebitda) fell 63% from the comparable period.

The group’s UK Alliance Medical Group had seen an improvement in operating performance since April with revenue increasing by about 5% in July from the previous year.

Life Healthcare said it was in the process of increasing its committed bank facilities by R1.7bn, by mid-September. Those facilities were at R3bn by July 31 2020.

The company has been able to substantially restore its IT systems after it said in June that it had switched to manual processing systems following  a hacking attack.

At 11.46am, the company’s share price was down 0.30% to R16.66 while it has lost 32% so far in 2020.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Life Healthcare appoints former Deutsche Bank exec Peter Wharton-Hood as CEO

New head will take up the position at the beginning of September
Companies
1 month ago

Life Healthcare reports hacking attack

Hospital group switches to manual processing systems which may lead to administrative delays
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Futuregrowth in fresh battle over new JSE rules ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Spur COO Mark Farrelly resigns
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff investors reject changes to management ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
TikTok US sale at risk as China issues new ...
Companies

Related Articles

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna resigns

Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Why Life Healthcare is planning a shift in strategy

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.