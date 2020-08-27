Heparin sales help boost Aspen Pharmacare’s revenue

Drug-maker Aspen Pharmacare says revenue may have risen by double digits in its year to end-June.

Manufacturing revenue growth was robust, favourably affected by the commercial sales of heparin to third parties, the group said in a trading update.

Heparin is an anticoagulant that is used to prevent the formation of blood clots.

Impairments are expected to be R1.5bn for the year, compared to R3.8bn previously.

The group expects normalised headline earnings per share from continuing operations to rise between 7% and 11% from 1,344.8c previously.

Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA that excludes certain one-off items, while Aspen adjusts for certain nontrading items in order to give a better indication of its performance.

Reported revenue is expected to rise 8%-10%, the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za