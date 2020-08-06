Companies / Healthcare

Bausch to make eye care unit separate listed company

Bausch + Lomb, bought in 2013, is a solid source of revenue, with Bausch US shares rising 28% after the news

06 August 2020 - 17:07 Ankur Banerjee
Picture: 123RF/PIXEL SPACE
Picture: 123RF/PIXEL SPACE

Bengaluru — Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health said on Thursday that it will spin off its eye care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate, publicly listed company, seven years after acquiring it for nearly $9bn.

Bausch’s US shares surged 28% before the opening bell.

Bausch Health, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, has sought to get past a flurry of investigations into its accounting and pricing practices under its previous management.

Last week, the company agreed to pay $45m, and three of its former top executives agreed to penalties, to settle charges of improper revenue recognition and misleading disclosures in US regulatory filings.

Since its purchase in 2013, Bausch + Lomb has been a stable source of revenue for the company, especially after the accounting issues led to a steep fall in the share price of the one-time Wall Street darling, compounded by concerns over Bausch’s large debt pile.

Bausch Health said the spin-off will create two companies, one of which will consist of Bausch Health’s global vision care, surgical, consumer and ophthalmic businesses that brought in revenue of about $3.7bn in 2019.

The other will comprise brands across the Salix, international, neurology and medical dermatology businesses that brought in revenue of about $4.9bn in 2019.

Bausch’s US shares, which touched a record high of $263 in 2015, were trading at $24.85.

“We have divested about $4bn of non-core assets, paid down over $8bn of debt, resolved numerous legacy legal issues and managed a loss of exclusivity on an about $1.4bn product portfolio,” CEO Joseph Papa said in a statement.

Papa, who took over from Michael Pearson in 2016, has tried to regain investor confidence by focusing on newer drugs, saying, “We believe that the time is right to begin the separation process.”

Reuters

Teladoc and Livongo agree to $18.5bn deal, but investors don’t like the terms

Shareholders question the motivation for such a significant price tag for Livongo
Companies
23 hours ago

Siemens Healthineers to take over Varian Medical Systems in $16.4bn deal

The takeover seeks to create a global leader in the cancer-care sector
Companies
3 days ago

Life Healthcare appoints former Deutsche Bank exec Peter Wharton-Hood as CEO

New head will take up the position at the beginning of September
Companies
1 week ago

Covid-19 weighs on Mediclinic’s Southern African revenue

The group’s offshore businesses have performed better as lockdowns eased
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Pick n Pay’s silence more damaging than honest ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE
Companies / Property
4.
MTN’s exit from the Middle East ‘not a fire sale’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MTN planning sale of all or part of R4.2bn Jumia ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Valeant cuts its annual profit forecast

Companies / Healthcare

From industry darling to villain? FM goes inside Aspen's competition battle

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.