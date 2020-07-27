Companies / Healthcare

Moderna moves to late-stage trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Moderna has received nearly $1bn from the US government under Operation Warp Speed programme

27 July 2020 - 18:13 Manojna Maddipatla
Moderna Therapeutics headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Bengaluru — Moderna  said on Monday it had started a late-stage trial to test the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the first such study under the Trump administration's programme to speed development of measures against the novel coronavirus.

News of the study, which will test the response to the vaccine in 30,000 adults who do not have the respiratory illness, pushed shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna up more than 8% before the bell.

The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with its Operation Warp Speed programme. Moderna has received nearly $1bn from the US government, which has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

More than 150 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in various stages of development, with 23 prospects in human trials across the globe and Moderna's candidate among the farthest along in development.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it's the right goal for the American people,” National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said in a release from the NIH announcing the start of the study.

The large late-stage trial is designed to evaluate the safety of Moderna's mRNA-1273 and determine if the vaccine can prevent symptomatic Covid-19 after two doses.

The study also seeks to answer if the vaccine can prevent death caused by Covid-19 and if just one dose can prevent symptomatic Covid-19.

Trial volunteers will receive two injections about 28 days apart, with volunteers randomly assigned to receive either two 100mg injections of mRNA-1273 or two shots of a saline placebo. The study is blinded, so the investigators and the participants will not know who is assigned to which group.

Results of a small early-stage study published earlier in July showed volunteers who got two doses of Moderna's vaccine had high levels of virus-killing antibodies that exceeded the average levels seen in people who had recovered from Covid-19.

Moderna said it remains on track to deliver about 500-million doses a year, and possibly up to 1-billion doses a year, beginning 2021.

Brokerage BMO Capital Markets said a US supply deal with Moderna for its vaccine candidate is inevitable, adding that there likely will be deals with other governments as well.

Reuters

It really is the vaccine or nothing

There is no point in contemplating a return to work, schooling and travel patterns without one, writes Edward Luce
Life
13 hours ago

UK’s Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are ‘all nuts’

The WHO has identified ‘vaccine hesitancy’ as one of the top 10 global health threats in tackling preventable diseases
World
3 days ago

Unsung T-Cells may have staying power antibodies lack in battle against Covid-19

T-cells are able to kill virus-infected cells, remember past diseases for decades, and rouse antibody soldiers long after the first have left the ...
World
3 days ago

DAVID PILLING: Poor countries should run more drug trials, but only if they benefit

Most medical research takes place in developed countries, which means they get the medicines much quicker
Opinion
4 days ago

US to pay $2bn to Pfizer and BioNTech for vaccine doses

This will buy 100-million doses should the vaccine be approved, with the companies also agreeing to supply the UK with 30-million for an unknown sum
World
5 days ago

Oxford immunologist on coronavirus vaccine: our early results look highly promising

The preliminary data from the trial clearly demonstrates that the vaccine induces an antibody response within 28 days
Features
5 days ago

