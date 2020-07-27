Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare appoints former Deutsche Bank exec Peter Wharton-Hood as CEO

New head will take up the position at the beginning of September

27 July 2020 - 09:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has appointed Peter Wharton-Hood as CEO with effect from the beginning of September.

Wharton-Hood replaces Shrey Viranna, who is emigrating to Australia.

He is a qualified chartered accountant and a former head of operations for Deutsche Bank’s global markets division. He has also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Programme.

Life Healthcare also announced the appointment of Victor Litlhakanyane as chair designate. Litlhakanyane received his medical degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1988, and has an MBA from the University of the Free State.

Litlhakanyane is MD of Bigen Africa Health and executive director of Bigen Africa Group Holdings.

