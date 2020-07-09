Companies / Healthcare

Aspen to receive about £2m fine from UK competition authorities

09 July 2020 - 09:34 karl gernetzky
Aspen. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Aspen Phamacare said on Thursday the Competition and Markets Authority of the UK has confirmed its decision to impose a fine of about £2.1m (R45m) on the group.

Aspen had said in August it had reached a settlement and admitted liability for entering into an agreement to acquire a potential competitor, which relates to the supply of fludrocortisone in the UK.

Under that agreement, the £2.1m fine is the maximum penalty that could be imposed.

Aspen said on Thursday this brought the matter to a close. In morning trade, the group’s share was down 1.5% to R146.98, on track for its worst one-day performance in about two weeks.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

