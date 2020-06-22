Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Can Aspen meet demand for its Covid-19 drug?

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for life-saving medication

22 June 2020 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF
Aspen was recently thrust into the spotlight after research showed that one of the drugs it supplies has reduced deaths in critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad about whether the company has the capacity to meet the growing demand for the drug.

