WATCH: Can Aspen meet demand for its Covid-19 drug?
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for life-saving medication
22 June 2020 - 07:42
Aspen was recently thrust into the spotlight after research showed that one of the drugs it supplies has reduced deaths in critically ill Covid-19 patients.
Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad about whether the company has the capacity to meet the growing demand for the drug.