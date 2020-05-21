News Leader
WATCH: Why Dis-Chem withheld its dividend
Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais and Advanced Health CEO Gerhard van Emmenis talk to Business Day TV
21 May 2020 - 07:14
Dis-Chem hopes that caution will prove to be the right medicine. The pharmacy group has decided to defer its annual dividend until it has a better sense of the full effect of Covid-19.
In a related industry, the day hospital market is feeling the pinch as elective surgeries have been put on hold.
Business Day TV spoke to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais about how the company is positioning itself to cope with the pandemic, while Advanced Health CEO Gerhard van Emmenis discusses how Covid-19 has affected day hospitals.