Life Healthcare takes profit hit from Covid-19
Pandemic has caused cost rise in six months to end-March and cost hospital group R240m in foregone revenue
20 April 2020 - 08:31
UPDATED 20 April 2020 - 11:10
Private hospital group Life Healthcare expects to take a profit hit from delays to elective surgeries, saying on Monday the Covid-19 pandemic has already cost it R240m in foregone revenue during its half year to end-March.
The group also faces higher costs due to virus-containment efforts, saying it is holding on to its dividends in expectation the effect of the pandemic will worsen in its second half.
