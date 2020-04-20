Companies / Healthcare Life Healthcare takes profit hit from Covid-19 Pandemic has caused cost rise in six months to end-March and cost hospital group R240m in foregone revenue BL PREMIUM

Private hospital group Life Healthcare expects to take a profit hit from delays to elective surgeries, saying on Monday the Covid-19 pandemic has already cost it R240m in foregone revenue during its half year to end-March.

The group also faces higher costs due to virus-containment efforts, saying it is holding on to its dividends in expectation the effect of the pandemic will worsen in its second half.