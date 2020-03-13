AfroCentric gets boost from trading businesses

Administration and health management services company AfroCentric reported a double digit profit rise in its six months to end-December on Friday, boosted by the diversification of its trading businesses.

Profit before tax rose 12.1% to R268.7m, with the group’s results lifted by its acquisition of an additional 74% stake in Activo Health during the period.

Activo Health provides a broad scope of pharmacy products across SA, Botswana, Namibia and Swaziland and has a national sales and marketing footprint in these regions.

AfroCentric’s brands include medical aid company Medscheme and Pharmacy Direct, a courier pharmacy that delivers prescribed chronic medication to patients.

Pharmacy Direct also experienced good volumes, the group said.

“AfroCentric has once again delivered a very satisfactory operating result, particularly during a period of challenging political and economic uncertainty, not least a period characterised by a lack of economic growth and declining consumer disposable incomes,” the statement read.

In morning trade on Friday AfroCentric’s share price was up 1.72% to R2.95, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.6bn.

