AfroCentric gets boost from trading businesses
Operating profit increases, with the group boosted by its acquisition of pharmaceutical group Activo Health during the period
Administration and health management services company AfroCentric reported a double digit profit rise in its six months to end-December on Friday, boosted by the diversification of its trading businesses.
Profit before tax rose 12.1% to R268.7m, with the group’s results lifted by its acquisition of an additional 74% stake in Activo Health during the period.
Activo Health provides a broad scope of pharmacy products across SA, Botswana, Namibia and Swaziland and has a national sales and marketing footprint in these regions.
AfroCentric’s brands include medical aid company Medscheme and Pharmacy Direct, a courier pharmacy that delivers prescribed chronic medication to patients.
Pharmacy Direct also experienced good volumes, the group said.
“AfroCentric has once again delivered a very satisfactory operating result, particularly during a period of challenging political and economic uncertainty, not least a period characterised by a lack of economic growth and declining consumer disposable incomes,” the statement read.
In morning trade on Friday AfroCentric’s share price was up 1.72% to R2.95, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.6bn.