Ascendis freezes staff levels as it battles crippling debt pile

The group is seeking to save money by limiting staff numbers and travel, as it battles debt that far exceeds its market capitalisation

11 March 2020 - 09:26 karl gernetzky
Ascendis Health, whose debt problems have led to a 95% fall in its share price over the past two years, said on Wednesday it is freezing staff levels and limiting travel as it battles a debt pile that is more than 20 times its market capitalisation.

Ascendis is seeking to save R55m to R125m over the next year through stringent cost control measures, also intending to reduce marketing spending, and accelerate the sale of its assets.

The group’s net bank debt reduced to R5bn in its six months to end-December, from R5.3bn previously, with the group receiving R424m from the sale of its Biosciences division in 2019.

The group’s debt compares unfavourably to its R240m market capitalisation as of Wednesday morning, and its current liabilities continue to exceed its current liabilities.

Ascendis Health share is near an all-time low and has acknowledged it needs to sell its prized Cyprus-based Remedica business, though a recent proposed deal fell through with the company saying it will not settle for less than it is worth.

Ascendis said on Wednesday group revenue grew 12% to R3.9bn  in the six months to end-December, underpinned by strong performances from Remedica and its Sun Wave Pharma business in Romania, which secured new tender business and launched new products.

Normalised operating profit fell 2% to R425m, while profit after tax fell 26% to R153m.

“The performance for the first half of the year confirms that Ascendis Health is a collection of mainly good businesses with a poor balance sheet,” said CEO Mark Sardi.

The 12% increase in revenue confirms the franchise value of the underlying businesses, with Remedica in Cyprus and Sun Wave Pharma in Romania the standout performers both increasing revenue by 30% for the six months, Sardi said.

“We are committed to reducing debt levels by maximising value from the sale of certain businesses in our portfolio,” he said.

In morning trade on Wednesday the group’s share price had jumped 16.33% to 57c, but has still fallen 62.50% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

