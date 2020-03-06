Aspen Pharmacare may pay dividends for 2020 year

Africa's largest drug maker says it is comfortably reducing its hefty debt levels and may resume dividend payouts for its 2020 year.

The pharmaceutical company had withheld its dividend for the year to end-June 2019 for the first time in almost a decade, but now feels more comfortable with its position, after slashing debt 38% to R33.4bn over about 12 months.

“We are in a pretty good place, and we have the headroom that we wanted,” CEO Stephen Saad said.

Aspen's share price has lost almost three-quarters of its value over the past five years, partially due to market scepticism about debt taken on due to an acquisition spree in recent years.

The company has since been disposing of assets, with the sale of its Japanese business concluded at the end of January with net proceeds of €271m (about R4.6bn) received in February.

In November 2019, it announced plans to sell its Japanese business to Sandoz for up to €400m. It followed just a few months after the finalisation of the sale of a portfolio of drugs to Mylan for as much as A$188m (about R1.9bn) and the disposal of its nutritionals business to French dairy company Lactalis for €635m.

Aspen closed its financial year with a leverage ratio of 3.5 times, comfortably below the four times covenant threshold set by its lenders, but including the disposals, this figure has fallen to about 3.3 times, said Saad. The leverage ratio is the ratio of debt to ebitda.

The company will consider its position with regard to dividend payments in September, said Saad, but was cautiously optimistic about its prospects to June 2020.

Aspen expects its second half to be better than its first, when it reported that normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations grew marginally higher at R5.3bn.

A major headwind is the coronavirus outbreak, although at this point the economic effect cannot be quantified, Saad said.

“There will definitely be an economic effect,” he said. Aspen does not have manufacturing facilities in China, but its commercial team in that country had been largely inactive since February, although currently, inventories had prevented any negative effect.

The virus has spilt over into other markets, and could hit other parts of the business as people delay elective surgeries to avoid hospitals, Saad said.

On the other hand, the virus had already resulted in increased demand for some of Aspen’s products, said Saad, such as antibiotics and chronic medication.

In morning trade on Friday, Aspen's share price was down 1.15% to R108.74, having fallen 22.24% over the past 12 months.

