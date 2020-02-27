Advanced Health sees double-digit patient growth

Day clinic operator Advanced Health said on Thursday its product offering remained a competitive prospect for patients compared to overnight hospitals, reporting a 14% growth in patients for its half year to end-December.

Revenue grew 9% to R265.5m, though the group’s loss for the period widened 49% to R23.1m, largely due to accounting changes that brought leases onto the balance sheet. Excluding the effect of accounting changes, the group’s loss would have improved to R14.9m.

The group, which operates in Australia and SA, said it was on track to achieve its aim of growing its footprint of independent, quality and cost-effective day-hospitals, to the benefit of patients, doctors and medical schemes.

In SA the Group will focus on achieving stability in all facilities and ensuring they become profitable.

