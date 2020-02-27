Companies / Healthcare

Advanced Health sees double-digit patient growth

The day clinic operator says its offering remains competitive when compared to overnight hospitals

27 February 2020 - 08:19 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ PPRAPASS POOLSAB
Picture: 123RF/ PPRAPASS POOLSAB

Day clinic operator Advanced Health said on Thursday its product offering remained a competitive prospect for patients compared to overnight hospitals, reporting a 14% growth in patients for its half year to end-December.

Revenue grew 9% to R265.5m, though the group’s loss for the period widened 49% to R23.1m, largely due to accounting changes that brought leases onto the balance sheet. Excluding the effect of accounting changes, the group’s loss would have improved to R14.9m.

The group, which operates in Australia and SA, said it was on track to achieve its aim of growing its footprint of independent, quality and cost-effective day-hospitals, to the benefit of patients, doctors and medical schemes.

In SA the Group will focus on achieving stability in all facilities and ensuring they become profitable.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Day hospital group to list on AltX

Advanced Health, which owns two day hospitals in Roodeport and eMalahleni, to meet growing demand for same-day surgery
Companies
5 years ago

Tiny digital doctors to track your health

Managed correctly, the technological changes sweeping through healthcare should have a hugely beneficial impact on people’s lives, writes Duncan ...
Companies
5 years ago

Battling Advanced Health seeks empowerment partners

Focused on day surgery, Advanced Health says it wants to ensure its new facilities become profitable, with two new hospitals due to open in 2018
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Comair’s loss in the first half comes in at R555m
Companies / Property
2.
EOH shares near lowest level since 2004
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Shoprite zeroes in on Woolworths shoppers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
WATCH: What took the shine off Discovery’s profit
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Advanced Healthcare: still very sick, and recovery may be slow

Investing / Investors Monthly

Battling Advanced Health seeks empowerment partners

Companies / Healthcare

Advanced Health sees rise in patients

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.