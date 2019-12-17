Proposed Remedica disposal has fallen through, Ascendis says

Health and wellness firm Ascendis Health, whose share price has fallen by almost a third in 2019, said on Tuesday that advanced discussions for the sale of its crown jewel, Cyprus-based pharmaceutical maker Remedica, had fallen through.

The company is selling off noncore assets to pay down its debt, with its current liabilities of R8.6bn exceeding its current assets of R8.2bn as at the end of June, an insufficient solvency ratio.

The company acquired Remedica for R4.4bn in 2016, and while it is a major source of earnings, Ascendis has acknowledged that it has little choice but to sell the unit. It said on Tuesday that it had terminated the negotiations, but remained committed to its disposal.

“Remedica, in particular, remains a high-quality business that is delivering a sizeable portion of the Ascendis Health group’s earnings growth and cashflow,” the statement read.

“As such, the company will continue to work towards disposing of Remedica at a price that is reflective of market value and yields a significant deleveraging of the Ascendis Health group’s balance sheet,” Ascendis said.

