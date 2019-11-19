WATCH: Why Netcare has warned shareholders about 2020

Netcare released its results on Monday, reported that adjusted headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose 3% to 171.2c, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 4.3% to R4.39bn.

The company declared a final dividend of 64c, a 6.7% increase on the year before.

It also warned that the sector was under pressure.

Business Day TV sat down with Netcare CEO Richard Friedland to talk about their future plans.