WATCH: Why Netcare has warned shareholders about 2020

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans

19 November 2019 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Netcare released its results on Monday, reported that adjusted headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose 3% to 171.2c, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 4.3% to R4.39bn.

The company declared a final dividend of 64c, a 6.7% increase on the year before.

It also warned that the sector was under pressure.

Business Day TV sat down with Netcare CEO Richard Friedland to talk about their future plans.

Or listen to the full audio:

