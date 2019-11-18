Netcare expects SA medical scheme participation to continue stagnating

Private hospital operator Netcare said on Monday it expects muted patient day growth for its year to end-September 2020, amid limited medical scheme membership growth and rising numbers of beneficiaries covered by restricted hospital network options.

The company expects patient day growth for 2020 of 0.8%-1.2%, saying it expects its first half to be negatively affected by 2019 hospital network arrangements.

The underlying demand for health care in SA remains intact, due to an ageing population and disease burden, though the group does not see an improvement in the SA health care landscape due to SA’s weak economic outlook.

In its year to end-September 2019, the company experienced a 3.7% increase in patient days, with revenue from continuing operations rising 4.2% to R21.59bn.

Profit fell 47.8% to R2.478bn, having been affected by its exit from UK operations in the prior comparative period.

The company said it is planning R1.4bn in capital expenditure for its 2020 year, including a finalisation of Netcare Milpark’s expansion, and construction of the replacement 427-bed Netcare Alberton Hospital.

The company also intends to pursue share buybacks over the next 12 months.

The group on Monday said it has raised its final dividend 6.7% to 64c per share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za