Companies / Healthcare

Netcare expects SA medical scheme participation to continue stagnating

Weak economy and a growth in members covered by restricted hospital networks are forecast to weigh on patient day growth

18 November 2019 - 09:32 karl gernetzky
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Netcare. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Private hospital operator Netcare said on Monday it expects muted patient day growth for its year to end-September 2020, amid limited medical scheme membership growth and rising numbers of beneficiaries covered by restricted hospital network options.

The company expects patient day growth for 2020 of 0.8%-1.2%, saying it expects its first half to be negatively affected by 2019 hospital network arrangements.

The underlying demand for health care in SA remains intact, due to an ageing population and disease burden, though the group does not see an improvement in the SA health care landscape due to SA’s weak economic outlook.

In its year to end-September 2019, the company experienced a 3.7% increase in patient days, with revenue from continuing operations rising 4.2% to R21.59bn.

Profit fell 47.8% to R2.478bn, having been affected by its exit from UK operations in the prior comparative period.

The company said it is planning R1.4bn in capital expenditure for its 2020 year, including a finalisation of Netcare Milpark’s expansion, and construction of the replacement 427-bed Netcare Alberton Hospital.

The company also intends to pursue share buybacks over the next 12 months.

The group on Monday said it has raised its final dividend 6.7% to 64c per share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

The fatal flaw of Zweli Mkhize’s NHI plan

As it stands, there is only a vanishing likelihood that the government will find all the extra cash it needs to launch the new scheme any time soon
Features
1 month ago

Private hospitals appeal to nursing council to let them train more nurses

Industry association Hasa warns SA faces a critical shortage of healthcare professionals
National
3 weeks ago

No need to break up private hospital groups, says health market inquiry

The Competition Commission has backed down on its initial recommendation of divestiture for Netcare, Life Healthcare and Mediclinic
National
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Trade of the Month: Life Healthcare vs Netcare

Companies / Investors Monthly

SA’s most valuable brands

News & Insights

Netcare slide prompts CEO to offload most of his shares

Companies / Healthcare

Netcare beams in on cancer treatment to boost revenue

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.