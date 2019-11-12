Sizwe Medical Fund restructures risk-transfer contracts
Sizwe has renegotiated fees with service providers from 2020 and drawn up ‘drastically changed’ agreements to stem its losses
12 November 2019 - 15:14
Sizwe Medical Fund has overhauled its risk-transfer agreements to stem its losses and expects these contracts to save the scheme money during the course of 2020, according to principal officer Simon Mangcwatywa.
Many medical schemes outsource the management of claims for conditions such as diabetes or dentistry, using risk-transfer arrangements in which they pay a service provider a monthly fee to cover a set number of beneficiaries.
