WATCH: How Dis-Chem set its sights on gaining market share

Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais talks to Business Day TV about the pharmacy group’s expansion strategy and capital commitments

08 November 2019 - 09:54 Business Day TV
Dis-Chem has launched the click-and-collect function on FNB's NAV mobile app. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dis-Chem has launched the click-and-collect function on FNB's NAV mobile app. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dis-Chem reported a 39% plunge in half-year earnings, partly due to strike-related costs.

The pharmacy group said this is the last set of results that will be affected by the industrial action, and it is now focused on gaining market share.

CFO Rui Morais spoke to Business Day TV about Dis-Chem’s expansion strategy and capital commitments.

Or listen to the full audio:

