Aspen writes down heartburn medicine by R719m after recall

29 October 2019 - 07:28 karl gernetzky
Aspen. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Africa's largest drug company, Aspen Pharmacare, has written down the value of a heartburn medicine its sells primarily in Australia by R719m after it was recalled due to possible cancer risks.

The company’s full-year results to end-June have been restated on a “worst-case basis” after Australian regulators ordered the recall of all products containing ranitidine, which contains a by-product which may pose a low carcinogenic risk from long-time exposure.

This has led to the recall of Zantac, used to treat heartburn, ulcers and stomach-acid build-up, Aspen said after markets closed on Monday. The impairment was made assuming the brand will not recover from the recall, though the company was working to relaunch it with a different formula.

The cost related to the recall and return of stock from the market was not material and has not been accrued as a liability in the statement of financial position, the company said.

The total revenue for Zantac in Australasia for the financial year to end-June 2019 was R119m, 0.3% of total group revenue, and the effect of the loss of Zantac on future earnings was not considered material.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

