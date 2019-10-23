Eli Lilly’s third-quarter sales miss estimates as rebates crimp profit

Bengaluru — Pharmaceuticals giant Eli Lilly’s third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as discounts limited revenue from its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity, and its shares fell about 4%.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker has been banking on newer drugs such as Trulicity and psoriasis therapy Taltz as it faces competition from cheap generic versions of erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis and other older medicines.

Demand for Trulicity remained strong in the third quarter, but profits were crimped by high rebates or discounts that drugmakers pay to middlemen such as pharmacy benefit managers in order to make sure patients have access to their products.

Trulicity sales rose 24% to $1.01bn, short of Wall Street expectations of $1.08bn, according to Refinitiv data. It had a net price decline of about 5% during the quarter.

Citi analyst Andrew Baum said Trulicity sales were likely hurt by Lilly's efforts to defend its market share against the upcoming launch of a rival drug from Denmark's Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin maker, recently won approval for its once-daily oral diabetes pill Rybelsus, which is expected to be embraced by patients with an aversion to needles used to deliver Trulicity and other diabetes treatments.

Lilly said it was well placed to defend its franchise against increased competition.

"When it comes to Trulicity (insurance) coverage, we have unprecedented access. And we are projecting that into next year," said Enrique Conterno, president of Lilly's diabetes unit who is set to retire at the end of 2019.

Sales of Taltz rose nearly 29% to $340m, but also missed analysts' estimates of $395.7m.