Johnson & Johnson agrees to $20.4m opioid settlement

Company, accused of aggressive promotion of prescription painkillers, wanted to avoid ‘uncertainty of a trial’

02 October 2019 - 09:10 Agency Staff
Washington — US health-care giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it had reached a $20.4m settlement to avoid a much-anticipated trial in Ohio for allegedly fuelling the opioid addiction crisis.  

Several drugmakers have agreed deals ahead of the trial, due to open in October, which is seen as a national test case for many billions of dollars in settlements.

Millions of Americans sunk into addiction after using potent opioid painkillers that companies churned out and doctors freely prescribed over the past two decades.

The Johnson & Johnson agreement was with two Ohio counties ravaged by the opioid crisis — Cuyahoga and Summit.

The settlement “resolves all of the counties claims with no admission of liability and removes the company from the federal trial,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The company added it wanted to avoid the “uncertainty of a trial” and said it continues “to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis.”

In August, an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572m in damages for its role in fostering opioid addiction.

The company was accused of aggressive promotion of prescription painkillers and downplaying or hiding risk of addiction.

The US opioid epidemic has caused hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.

Thousands of lawsuits have been lodged by states, cities, towns and Native American tribes seeking money to pay for overwhelmed health and social systems, families unable to care for themselves, and babies born addicted to the drugs.

AFP

Ruling on opioid crisis pushes Purdue Pharma to declare bankruptcy

The US Chapter 11 filing is designed to short-circuit more than 2,000 lawsuits against Purdue and its owners, the billionaire Sackler family
Is the opioid crisis in the EU really less severe than in the US?

It’s more likely that the EU is failing to collect and thoroughly analyse the same kind of data that provide US observers with a clear picture of the ...
Oklahoma court ruling ‘gives green light’ to pending opioid cases across the US

State judge rules that 'predatory' marketing of painkillers has created a public nuisance
