WATCH: No need to break up private hospital groups, health market inquiry find

Business Day TV unpacks the findings of the Competition Commission’s health market inquiry with panel member Ntuthuko Bhengu

01 October 2019 - 09:34 Business Day TV
It has taken nearly six years for the Competition Commission's health market inquiry to diagnose the factors that prevent, distort or restrict competition in the private healthcare industry.

The panel looking into the matter recommends more oversight in the sector to help keep those issues at bay. Ntuthuko Bhengu a panel member of the health market inquiry joined Business Day TV to offer perspective on the findings and how it affects the drive towards national health insurance.

Businss Day TV discusses the finding of the health market inquiry with Ntuthuko Bhengu.

