Aspen seals ARV deal with huge Indian supplier

Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with Indian firm Laurus for the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) which are used for making HIV/Aids drugs.

The deal with Laurus, which is one of the world’s largest API suppliers, will give the South African government access to competitively priced APIs, according to Aspen senior executive Stavros Nicolaou.

Laurus has acquired Aspen’s SA subsidiary Phekolong Pharmaceuticals, which paves the way for the Indian pharmaceutical group to participate in the SA public pharmaceutical market.

Aspen, which is one of the long-standing suppliers of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to the government, would license its ARV intellectual property to Phekolong on a royalty basis. Phekolong, in turn, would supply and commercialise the ARV products locally.

Nicolaou said the move would strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing and counter the trend of deindustrialisation “that has been ongoing for some years now”.

“While ARV drug prices have reduced significantly over the years, ARV API sourcing has remained highly challenging for local ARV manufacturers,” Nicolaou said.

ARV API made up about 70% of total ARV costs, with all ARV API being controlled outside SA. “Without access to competitively priced APIs, you cannot be competitive. You will be shut out even in your own market,” he said.