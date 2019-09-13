AfroCentric’s drive to expand lifts full-year results

AfroCentric, which provides health administration and health management services, said on Friday that its headline earnings per share increased 1.6% to R265.2m in the year to end-June.

The company declared a final dividend of 17c in the period, in addition to a half-year dividend of 17c per ordinary share.

Its total revenue jumped 25.7% to R5.2bn and its healthcare retail operating profit grew 90.6% to R129.2m.

“The benefits of the group’s maintained programme of expansion, including the general and sustained quality of earnings from within the underlying businesses, all contributed to the satisfactory financial outcome of the group during this period,” it said on Friday.

The group, which owns Medscheme, said its profit before tax fell 1.8% to R528.5m while its operating profit excluding lease reversals increased 8.8% to R677.7m.

In the financial year, the company concluded the acquisitions of Sanlam Health, iThrive Business Solutions Group, a 74% interest in Activo Health and an additional 25% stake in AFA Botswana.

“At corporate and operational level, management is assessing and implementing plans for real growth and pursuing selective local opportunities to complement the existing product and service offering,” the company said.

At 10.55am, AfroCentric's share price was down 7.35% to R3.15.

