Companies / Healthcare

AfroCentric’s drive to expand lifts full-year results

In its financial year to end-June, the investment holding company concluded four acquisitions

13 September 2019 - 11:56 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

AfroCentric, which provides health administration and health management services, said on Friday that its headline earnings per share increased 1.6% to R265.2m in the year to end-June. 

The company declared a final dividend of 17c in the period, in addition to a half-year dividend of 17c per ordinary share. 
Its total revenue jumped 25.7% to R5.2bn and its healthcare retail operating profit grew 90.6% to R129.2m.

“The benefits of the group’s maintained programme of expansion, including the general and sustained quality of earnings from within the underlying businesses, all contributed to the satisfactory financial outcome of the group during this period,”  it said on Friday. 

The group, which owns Medscheme, said its profit before tax fell 1.8% to R528.5m while its operating profit excluding lease reversals increased 8.8% to R677.7m. 

In the financial year, the company concluded the acquisitions of Sanlam Health, iThrive Business Solutions Group, a 74% interest in Activo Health and an additional 25% stake in AFA Botswana.

“At corporate and operational level, management is assessing and implementing plans for real growth and pursuing selective local opportunities to complement the existing product and service offering,” the company said. 

At 10.55am, AfroCentric's share price was down 7.35% to R3.15.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Afrocentric building empire in the healthcare sector

The investment company that owns Medscheme has become the biggest dispenser of medicines by script volumes in SA
Companies
6 months ago

AfroCentric’s share price unchanged despite doubling HEPS

AfroCentric ups its dividend to 16c for the year to end-June
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Afrocentric invests R100m refurbishing for NHI

Companies

AfroCentric targets acquisition of health companies

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.