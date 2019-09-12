Shareholders celebrate after Aspen slashes debt

Aspen said it had reduced its debt by 27% in the second half of the year to R39bn and said it would not pay a dividend to shareholders for the first time since 2010, a further signal to investors that management sees debt as a top priority. Aspen paid out R1.4bn in dividends last year.

“We are very focused on deleveraging the business,” said Aspen CEO Stephen Saad in a presentation to investors. “It is top of all our plans.”

Aspen built up its debt pile through a series of strategic acquisitions that have reorientated the company from selling commoditised generics to niche products with high barriers to entry. These included a 2016 deal to buy British drug giant AstraZeneca’s anaesthetics portfolio and the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s thrombosis drugs in 2013.

Unlike many other JSE-listed companies that have used equity to finance their deals, Aspen has funded its acquisitions with debt.

It remains averse to raising capital by issuing shares, said Saad. “This is a company that has built close to R11bn in ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] without issuing equity,” he said.

Aspen closed its financial year with a leverage ratio of 3.62, comfortably below the 4.0 covenant threshold set by its lenders. The leverage ratio is the ratio of debt to ebitda.

Protea Capital Management CEO Jean Pierre Verster said Aspen is “delicately balanced”. There is good news in the strong cash flows reported in the second half and management’s commitment to further debt reduction in the year ahead, but Aspen is not showing any top-line growth and continues to face challenges in many of its markets, he said.