Aspen set to sign deal with Indian maker of active pharmaceutical ingredients

Aspen Pharmacare is poised to sign a deal with an Indian company to provide it with the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used for making HIV/AIDS drugs, CEO Stephen Saad said on Thursday, shortly after presenting the company’s annual results to investors.

SA’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer, Aspen is one of SA’s longest-standing suppliers of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to the state, and has consistently said that the low margin, high volume business is vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations that affect the cost of imported APIs, which are priced in dollars. These ingredients accounted for between 60% and 70% of the cost of the finished product, Saad said.

Under current arrangements with suppliers, Aspen has to pay for the APIs in advance, long before it gets paid for the for the products it supplies to customers, leaving it vulnerable to both foreign-exchange and working capital exposure, he said.

Aspen had entered into a partnership agreement with a supplier, which Saad declined to name at this stage. Their interim agreement will see Aspen only pay for the API once customers have paid their debts and Aspen has deducted its share, and the supplier will carry the exchange-rate exposure. The final agreement, which is still subject to competition authority approval, will see Aspen licensed to manufacture and distribute the API for its partner.

Aspen won 11% of the three-year government HIV/AIDS drug tender, announced in February — a share it said at the time was worth R1.9bn. It hopes to get a significant slice of a supplementary tender due to be awarded in October. Saad said Aspen had a social commitment to providing HIV/AIDS drugs to the public sector and would like to see the government do more to support local manufacturers.

He suggested the state could consider running a separate tender for APIs, which it would source on behalf of local pharmaceutical manufacturers.