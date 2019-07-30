Eli Lilly lifts 2019 outlook on demand for newer drugs

Bengaluru — Pharma group Eli Lilly raised its 2019 earnings forecast on Tuesday and reported second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

Higher demand for newer drugs offset increased discounts for the US Medicare programme and sales declines of medicines that have lost patent protection.

The drugmaker has been working to retain its position as a leader in diabetes care with newer drugs like Trulicity, Jardiance and Basaglar, as its top-selling insulin product Humalog faces increased competition and political pressure over the soaring cost of life-sustaining insulin.

Lilly is counting on new drugs in other therapeutic areas to drive growth, such as Taltz for psoriasis and migraine treatment Emgality, which won US approval in 2018.

Emgality, which competes with similar new drugs from Amgen and Teva, had sales of $34.3m in the quarter, short of analysts’ estimate of $42.3m, as many new patients get the drug at little or no cost.

Emgality is expected to meaningfully contribute to sales in the second half of the year, CFO Joshua Smiley told analysts on a conference call.

Revenue rose 0.9% to $5.64bn, above Wall Street estimates of $5.59bn. However, US revenue was nearly flat at $3.25bn, as net prices fell for Trulicity, Humalog and other drugs due to changes in Medicare Part D, the part of the government programme for older Americans related to self-administered prescription drugs.

Still, Trulicity sales rose 32% to $1.03bn in the quarter.