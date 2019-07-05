Shares fall below R100 after Aspen ends talks with potential European partner

Shares in Aspen Pharmacare opened sharply lower on Friday after the drug maker said it had ended talks with a potential partner in Europe that could have helped it cut debt.

The company’s shares fell 6.2% to R98.26 in early trade on Friday, the worst level since June 25.

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad said in March the company was looking at “strategic opportunities to reduce debt”, including partnerships in Europe that would help it build scale in the region.

In May, Aspen said it was in exclusive talks with a potential partner there.

“Those discussions have been terminated and as a result caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the company’s securities,” the company said on Friday.

“Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European commercial pharmaceuticals business,” it added.

The group’s efforts to cut debt were recently given a boost when it was granted approval to sell its nutritionals business.

Saad said in March, when Aspen’s shares halved in value within two hours of it reporting interim results that showed debt had increased further, that the group could also get “material” inflows from other asset sales.

Aspen wanted to “deleverage a lot quicker” as the company saw new opportunities mainly in emerging markets, Saad said at the time.

The “strategic opportunities” to cut debt included a review of the SA and European commercial pharmaceutical operations.

