US biopharma AbbVie to buy Botox maker Allergan for $63bn

New York — US biopharmaceutical company AbbVie said on Tuesday it would buy Botox maker Allergan for about $63bn, moving to diversify its product line as the industry faces pressure on drug prices.

The deal, the latest large transaction in pharma, broadens the product offerings for AbbVie, which has relied heavily on sales of Humira, a drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis that faces rising competition from generics.

Combining operations would allow annual savings of at least $2bn through trimming duplicative research and development spending and cuts in sales and marketing spending, the companies said. The deal is expected to close early in 2020.

“This is a transformational transaction for both companies and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives,” said AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez.

“With our enhanced growth platform to fuel industry-leading growth, this strategy allows us to diversify AbbVie’s business while sustaining our focus on innovative science and the advancement of our industry-leading pipeline well into the future.”

Allergan, which is based in Ireland, is best known for Botox, which reduces face wrinkles. The company specialises in the areas of medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology.

The company, which grew quickly earlier in this decade, has faced pressure from Wall Street, in part due to worries over the hit from patent expirations of eye medication Restasis. Some analysts have called for the company to be broken up.

The companies will have a combined annual revenue of $48bn and a presence in 175 countries, the statement said.

“This acquisition creates compelling value for Allergan’s stakeholders, including our customers, patients and shareholders,” said Allergan CEO Brent Saunders.

The offer represents a 45% premium over Monday’s share price of Allergan, whose management recommended the operation to shareholders.

A note from Moody’s Investors Service affirmed AbbVie’s debt rating, saying a plan to reduce debt through existing blockbusters such as AbbVie’s Humira and Imbruvica and Allergan’s Botox is “credible”.

Allergan shares surge

Shares of Allergan surged 27.3% to $165 in early trading, while AbbVie fell 14.5% to $67.11.

AbbVie has faced questions over patent expirations for Humira, which accounted for more than 60% of its 2018 revenues of $32.7bn.

Allergan made more sense to buy than some smaller targets with promising drugs under development because it “meets our strategic goal to reduce reliance on Humira and allows us to continue expanding our focus on high-innovation science throughout the next decade”, AbbVie said.

“Smaller bolt-on acquisitions provide opportunities for future growth, but also require significant research and development investment amid scientific and clinical uncertainty,” the company added.

The deal follows a variety of earlier pharma transactions, including Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $74bn takeover of Celgene announced in January.