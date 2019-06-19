Future of SA private healthcare is looking ill, warns Icon Group

SA's private healthcare sector is under pressure to reform and adopt alternative billing models while the traditional fee-for-service model is coming under pressure, says Icon Group COO Dr Ernst Marais.

The shrinking economy – with the country's gross domestic product taking its biggest plunge since the 2008 global financial crisis, a 0.8% decline in household expenditure and a weakening rand – will hit local medical aids hard, according to Marais.

“Add to this ageing risk pools, higher incidence of expensive diseases such as cancer, and stagnant member bases, we will see more members downgrading to more affordable healthcare options, placing further strain on medical aids,” says Marais, who champions the value-based care (VBC) model as a tenable alternative to the current fee-for-service model used in the South African private healthcare system.

But ultimately it is the consumer who will be affected the most by rising healthcare costs and less access to quality care.

As consumers tighten their purse strings, they first scale back on gripe purchases such as insurance products. “This includes medical aid membership and the recent increasing trend of anti-selection by members. This is when members downgrade to a more affordable option or reduce the number of dependants they have on their medical aid,” says Marais.

This trend, compounded by tough market conditions, is likely to continue, placing medical aids under increasing pressure to reinvent themselves.

Says Marais: “The solution is VBC, which places the patient at the centre. For nearly a decade the Icon Group has advocated for the VBC model in local oncology. Our studies show that VBC reduces oncology costs by as much as 27% without compromising patient care and outcomes.”

The VBC model drives efficiencies in terms of costs and efficacy, both in the treatment of and outcomes for patients. This leads to cost efficiencies for medical schemes without compromising the quality of patient care.