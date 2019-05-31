WATCH: Why Life Healthcare’s profit declined

Life Healthcare released its interim results on Thursday, posting a 9.5% increase in group revenue to R12.4bn for the six months to end March.

Net profit nearly halved, partly due to a R256m mark-to-market loss (net of tax) on foreign-exchange option contracts the company entered into to protect the sale of its stake in Max Healthcare.

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s interim financial performance.