Hedging losses hurt Life Healthcare’s interim net profit

Private-hospital operator Life Healthcare Group says net profit nearly halved in the six months to end-March partly because of losses on hedging instruments.

While revenue grew 9.5% to R12.4bn, interim profit after tax fell 46.9% to R498m as the group recorded a R370m fair-value loss on derivative financial instruments, which are used for hedging.

Life Healthcare said its results included a mark-to-market loss on foreign-exchange option contracts, which were taken out to protect the proceeds of its sale of Max Healthcare Institute shares.

These option contracts resulted in a loss of R256m net of tax. “The loss will be offset by the higher proceeds and related profit on the disposal,” it said.

The group said normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), a metric that ignores non-trading costs and income, grew 2.2% to R2.7bn.

The group raised its interim dividend by 5.3% to 40c a share.

“Despite a challenging health-care trading environment, our focus on operational excellence has delivered a healthy overall performance,” the company said.

“While we expect tough operating conditions to remain, we are optimistic about the group’s growth prospects both in Southern Africa and internationally.”

In SA, the company is in talks with the government “to explore ways to improve access to quality health care in the country”.

In other markets, the company is expanding its radiology product development business within Alliance Medical.

“We remain optimistic about our international business despite the uncertainty posed by Brexit, as we have considered the potential business impact and implemented plans to mitigate material risks.”

Life Healthcare, led by CEO Shrey Viranna, said growth in revenue per paid patient days in the second half was expected “to be marginally positive”.

The group would add another 80 mental-health beds and organic capital expenditure for the full year was expected to be about R1.1bn.

The company said its results for the full year to end-September were expected to show an increase of more than 20% in earnings per share thanks to the expected sale of its equity investment in Max Healthcare Institute.

The disposal is expected to be concluded by the end of June.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za