Mediclinic set to roll out more day clinics

The company currently has eight day case clinics in Southern Africa.

Van der Merwe said the difficult macroeconomic environment in Southern Africa “impacted patient volumes”. The group reported a 2% growth in revenue to £2.9bn (R53.15bn) for the year to March.

Van Der Merwe said the company’s priority was to seek growth in its existing markets.

“We have good footprint in three different continents. Our teams on the ground know their territories quite well. We are careful and very disciplined in terms of capital allocation. We are not just going to jump (into a market). We will want to know very well if we are welcome as private enterprise players in those markets,” he said.

Van der Merwe said the roll-out of electronic health records system was a key priority for the company in the Middle East. He said the company would soon make a decision regarding its investment plan on the initiative. “These investments directly assist in enhancing patient care and patient engagement.”

The electronic health records system is a collection of patient electronically stored health information in a digital format.