Netcare slide prompts CEO to offload most of his shares

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The composition and organisation of SA's new government must take digital technologies into account, write Luci Abrahams and Mark Burke
Re-elected Gauteng premier says he wants to shake up the management of some of the departments in the province to build strong capacity
Anton Katz is grilled over his argument that the company is unable to defend itself because key officials are no longer available as witnesses
Richard Friedland sells 10.4-million shares to cover debt-funded share acquisitions
CPI decelerated despite the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April — a third consecutive hike
With inflation pressures muted the US central bank can afford to be patient, Fed minutes show
Du Preez to become most capped Blitzbok at tournament this weekend
One of Africa’s best-known authors and gay rights activists dies after an illness
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.