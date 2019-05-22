Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Healthcare

Netcare slide prompts CEO to offload most of his shares

Richard Friedland is the latest high profile corporate executive forced to sell shares to cover debt-funded share acquisitions

BL PREMIUM
22 May 2019 - 20:54 Ann Crotty

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.