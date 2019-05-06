Companies / Healthcare

NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Ascendis strengthens on revitalised board

A new chairman and a fresh non-executive at Ascendis will be critical to turning around the ailing, debt-laden healthcare company

06 May 2019 - 05:10 Marc Hasenfuss

