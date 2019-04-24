Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare says option contracts dented earnings

24 April 2019 - 12:01 Nick Hedley
CEO of Life Healthcare Group Shrey Viranna. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
CEO of Life Healthcare Group Shrey Viranna. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Life Healthcare Group says earnings in the six months ended March fell partly because of losses on foreign exchange option contracts linked to the sale of its stake in India’s Max Healthcare.

Even though revenues grew by up to 10.4%, thanks to the international business, headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell by up to 55.1% in the interim period, Life Healthcare said on Wednesday. Its shares fell 5.4% to R26.25.

After agreeing to sell its stake in Max Healthcare — it expects proceeds of R3.9bn — the group entered into foreign exchange option contracts to mitigate the risk of currency fluctuations before the deal was closed.

The marked-to-market loss on the option contracts in place during the interim period was R256m net of tax, the company said.

The group, which is headed up by Shrey Viranna, said earnings were also dented by investments in the business, higher transaction costs, the writing-off of unused software in SA, and increased contingent payments for past deals.

Meanwhile, group revenue grew by up to 10.4% to R12.5bn thanks to an increase of up to 21.7% in the international operations.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew by up to 4.8% to a maximum of R2.8bn. Normalised ebitda margins fell to about 22% from 23.6%, Life Healthcare said.

“The group experienced a positive first six months to the 2019 financial year,” it said.

Earlier in April, Mediclinic International also said margins were falling in Southern Africa and Switzerland.

Mediclinic, which warned about possible non-cash impairments, said adjusted earnings per share fell by about 10% to 27p.

In Southern Africa, revenue grew by about 5%, although ebitda margins fell to about 21% from 21.5% on low volume growth.

In the 2020 financial year, the ebitda margin in the region would probably decline to about 20%, Mediclinic said at the time.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Private hospital group Life Healthcare diversifying business

Lack of growth in the medical schemes market has resulted in the group exploring ways to provide more services to patients paying out of their own ...
Companies
1 month ago

Competition Tribunal blocks Mediclinic’s bid to grow in North West

The tribunal says a proposed merger with Matlosana Medical Health Services would substantially lessen competition in the province
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Life Healthcare sells stake in Indian hospital group

Business Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna joins Business Day TV to discuss the company’s deal with Radiant Life
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Life Healthcare continues to impress under new CEO

Companies / Healthcare

Return of Gauteng psychiatric patients boosts Life Healthcare

Companies / Healthcare

Is the long-awaited turnaround here for Mediclinic?

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.