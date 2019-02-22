Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Why Adrian Gore is not worried about Discovery’s dip in profit

22 February 2019 - 11:49 Business Day TV
Discovery building in Sandton. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Discovery has posted a 16% drop in headline earnings for the first half, largely due to the fact that it spent on new businesses, particularly the launch of its banking operations.

CEO Adrian Gore joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s interim results and new its costly new initiatives.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results and its costly new initiatives

