WATCH: Why Adrian Gore is not worried about Discovery’s dip in profit
22 February 2019 - 11:49
Discovery has posted a 16% drop in headline earnings for the first half, largely due to the fact that it spent on new businesses, particularly the launch of its banking operations.
CEO Adrian Gore joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s interim results and new its costly new initiatives.
