Companies / Healthcare

J&J to buy robotics firm Auris Health, giving it a lung-cancer treatment tool

Auris has developed robotic surgical scopes operated with a handheld device that is steered into patients’ lungs to identify cancerous tumours

13 February 2019 - 19:31 Cynthia Koons
Picture: 123RF/Lenetsnikolai Ленец
Picture: 123RF/Lenetsnikolai Ленец

New York — Johnson & Johnson has agreed to buy surgical robotics company Auris Health for about $3.4bn in cash, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would give the drug giant a lung-cancer diagnostic and treatment tool.

Under the terms of the deal, expected to be announced on Wednesday, J&J could also make additional payments of up to $2.35bn to Auris based on milestones, the people said. Auris, a closely held firm led by industry veteran Fred Moll, has developed robotic surgical scopes operated with a handheld device that are steered into patients’ lungs to identify cancerous tumours.

Auris will be part of J&J’s medical devices division. The world’s largest maker of healthcare products, J&J also has a robotic surgery company called Verb Surgical that it formed with Verily Life Sciences, part of Google parent Alphabet, in late 2015.

Moll will join J&J after the deal closes, which is expected by the end of the second quarter. The Auris deal will play a role in J&J’s lung-cancer initiative to develop digital tools for diagnosis and early stage intervention.

Bloomberg

Edward Lifesciences pays Boston Scientific $180m to end patent row

The settlement ends a long-standing dispute over medical devices
Companies
29 days ago

Lancet to sell African laboratories for $123m

Cerba, a Paris-based medical company, will hold a 51% stake in a joint venture with Lancet
Companies
1 month ago

Mediclinic wounded by Swiss business Hirslanden

Private health-care group’s subsidiary is battling regulatory changes
Companies
3 months ago

Life Healthcare disappoints investors despite big jump in earnings

Life Healthcare says UK subsidiary Alliance Medical will boost its financial year thanks to the rand weakening against the pound
Companies
3 months ago

Renergen seeks greener grass on Australian Stock Exchange

The decision to list on the ASX was motivated by several advantages it would offer
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan: Eskom to bring in external ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Main Street elated by Mossel Bay gas find
Companies / Energy
4.
Design flaws hobble Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Johnson & Johnson shares drop on report it knew of asbestos in baby powder
Companies

Lower drug sales potential at Bayer underscores the need for deals
Companies / Healthcare

GSK to buy cancer drugmaker Tesaro for $5.1bn
Companies / Healthcare

Three biotech stocks cash in on claims of world’s first genetically-edited ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.