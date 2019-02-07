Ascendis Health said to mull further unit sales to cut debt

Under CEO Thomas Thomsen, Ascendis has started a review of its business to bring down total liabilities of more than R9bn. The company has R200m in outstanding payments in 2019 and about R4.4bn due in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The 2018 share slump has had implications for its largest shareholder, private-equity firm Coast2Coast Capital.

Its CEO Gary Shayne, along with his spouse and associated companies, have been forced to sell or transfer about R225m worth of Ascendis shares since November. Most of the disposals were triggered as the stock was used as collateral for loans. The company plans to release cash flow statements to lenders by the end of the month, one person said.

The stock has climbed 27% so far in 2019, compared with 2% on the benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index.

Bloomberg