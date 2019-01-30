Competition Tribunal blocks Mediclinic’s bid to grow in North West

The Competition Tribunal has scuppered Mediclinic International’s plans to expand in the North West, announcing on Wednesday that it had prohibited the private hospital group's proposed merger with Matlosana Medical Health Services (MMHS) because it would substantially lessen competition in the region.

Mediclinic owns private hospitals in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the Middle East, and has a minority stake in British private hospital group Spire Healthcare. MMHS owns two multi-disciplinary hospitals in Klerksdorp — Wilmed Park and Sunningdale — as well as the Parkmed psychiatric hospital and the Caerus nursing training school.

Mediclinic’s plans to acquire MMHS were first blocked by the Competition Commission in 2017. At the time the commission said it was recommending that the deal be prohibited because it was likely to substantially reduce competition in and around Klerksdorp, and would therefore allow Mediclinic to raise prices as soon as the transaction took effect. Mediclinic took the matter to the Tribunal, and presented its final argument in mid-January.

The tribunal said it had “engaged extensively” with the merging parties to see if a potential remedy could be found to address the commission’s competition concerns, without success.

“The merging parties' proposed remedies were canvassed with a number of medical aids that gave valuable inputs to the tribunal. However, despite different proposed remedies put up by the merging parties over several months, no appropriate remedy was tendered that would cure the substantial lessening of competition that would arise as a result of the proposed transaction,” it said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The tribunal said it would provide the full reasons for prohibiting the merger at a later state.

Mediclinic was not immediately available for comment.

