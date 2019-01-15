Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: Life Healthcare sells stake in Indian hospital group

15 January 2019 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied/Philips

Life Healthcare has finally managed to sell its close to 50% stake in India’s Max Healthcare.  After months of negotiating, the company struck a purchase deal with Radiant Life Care Private which is still subject to approval by Indian authorities.

Life Healthcare’s CEO Shrey Viranna joins us on the line to discuss what this move means for its core operations in SA, the UK, Poland and Western Europe.

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna joins Business Day TV to discuss the company’s deal with Radiant Life

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Life Healthcare continues to impress under new CEO

Life Healthcare delivers strong financial results, reporting solid revenue and earnings growth
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Life Healthcare delivers strong full-year performance

Life healthcare has delivered solid annual numbers and the group’s CEO Shrey Viranna joined Business Day TV for more perspective on the year that was.
Companies
1 month ago

Lingering suspense for Life Healthcare in India

Political pressure to lower costs and increase regulations in India has affected hospital profits in the past year
Business
4 months ago

WATCH: How Life Healthcare plans to expand

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
7 months ago

WATCH: What Life Healthcare plans to get done in 2018

CEO Dr Shrey Viranna talks to Business Day TV about the company’s business strategy
Companies
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brait’s New Look debt-for-equity plan sparks ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Absa wants to win back its retail crown
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom pleads for aid to escape ‘debt trap’
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.