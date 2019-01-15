News Leader
WATCH: Life Healthcare sells stake in Indian hospital group
15 January 2019 - 08:59
Life Healthcare has finally managed to sell its close to 50% stake in India’s Max Healthcare. After months of negotiating, the company struck a purchase deal with Radiant Life Care Private which is still subject to approval by Indian authorities.
Life Healthcare’s CEO Shrey Viranna joins us on the line to discuss what this move means for its core operations in SA, the UK, Poland and Western Europe.
