Companies / Healthcare

Aspen issues clarification after share falls 9%

Changes to its debt covenant if it fails to conclude the €740m sale of its nutritionals business to Lactalis by the end of the year alarmed investors

14 December 2018 - 11:08 Robert Laing
Aspen milk factory. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aspen milk factory. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 9% dive in Aspen’s share price on Friday morning, as the market reacted to a pre-close statement the pharmaceutical group issued at 5.30pm on Thursday, prompted it to issue a clarification.

The issue that appeared to alarm investors in Thursday evening’s statement was a paragraph titled “funding arrangements“ which said that if it does not complete the €740m sale of its nutritionals business to Lactalis by December 31, the leverage ratio in its debt covenant will be increased to 4.75 times from 4 times.

“Aspen wishes to clarify that this agreement was reached with Aspen’s syndicate of funders during the period to November 2018, providing multi-currency facilities to negotiate a conditional and temporary adjustment to Aspen’s leverage ratio covenant as at December 31 2018, as reported in yesterday’s Sens statement,” Friday morning’s statement said.

Aspen’s share price fell sharply after it released its results for the year to end-June in September.

Image: Iress

Its 2018 financial year results included the announcement of the sale of its nutritionals division to Lactalis, with the €740m price far lower than investors appeared to have expected.

Aspen acquired Nestlé’s infant nutrition division in various countries in a series of deals starting in 2013 after competition authorities made it a condition that the Swiss food group divest of some of its businesses before it be allowed to acquire Pfizer’s nutrition division.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Aspen lifted as founders buy shares worth R110m

CEO Stephen Saad buys R93.9m worth of his company’s shares and Gus Attridge takes up R15.6m of shares
Companies
1 month ago

Global operations lift Aspen’s earnings

Aspen Pharmacare reports a 14% rise to 423.6c in diluted headline earnings per share for the six months to December
Companies
4 years ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Resilient: only FSCA can end uncertainty
Companies / Property
2.
How Eskom hopes to get ahead of coal supply crunch
Companies / Energy
3.
Investors reject pay policy of Burger King ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Aspen could sell portfolio for R1.9bn
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Orion eyes tie-up with Vedanta smelter
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Aspen could sell portfolio for R1.9bn
Companies / Healthcare

Aspen Pharmacare plans R3.4bn ‘single-biggest investment’ in booming high-tech ...
Companies / Healthcare

Tracking Aspen’s troubles
Companies / Investors Monthly

Aspen lifted as founders buy shares worth R110m
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.