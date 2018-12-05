Companies / Healthcare

Lower drug sales potential at Bayer underscores the need for deals

05 December 2018 - 17:09 Reuters
A Bayer factory in Wuppertal, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
A Bayer factory in Wuppertal, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

Germany’s Bayer, which acquired seed company Monsanto in 2018, reduced its combined sales estimate for its most promising experimental drugs, acknowledging it needs to do more to replenish the development pipeline.

At its capital markets day in London on Wednesday, it said the tally of peak sales potential of its five most promising drugs is more than €3.75bn, compared with a target of more than €6bn for the top six drugs reiterated as recently as June.

Bayer last week announced the sale of a number of businesses, about 12,000 job cuts and €3.3bn in impairments. Bayer faces a threat to revenues in 2024 when the patent on blockbuster heart drug Xarelto runs out. Sales from eye drug Eylea, its second-best-selling drug, are expected to suffer from competing drugs before that.

Bayer said it halted trials testing its experimental uterine fibroids treatment vilaprisan, which it previously expected to generate peak annual sales of more than €1bn, citing the risk of side effects.

We need to fill our midterm pipeline furthermore over the next few years.

It also no longer included a peak sales estimate for anetumab ravtansine, a drug for asbestos-linked cancer-type mesothelioma, previously seen generating more than €2bn in annual revenues.

The group’s former head of pharmaceuticals, Dieter Weinand, said a year ago there was still hope for anetumab despite a setback in a phase II trial in 2017, but Weinand quit and was replaced by Sanofi executive Stefan Oelrich in November.

Bayer added to the tally an annual peak sales potential of more than €750m for larotrectinib against a variety of cancers driven by a rare genetic mutation. The drug, co-developed with Loxo Oncology, won US market approval last week.

Bayer said in presentation slides that it plans to supplement its existing pipeline with in-licensing and bolt-on takeover deals.

“We need to fill our midterm pipeline furthermore” over the next few years, Oelrich told investors at the event, adding that the early- and late-stage pipeline is strong.

Bayer also said it aims to increase adjusted group core earnings to €16bn in 2022, up from an expected €12.2bn in 2018, but that target does not yet take into account the planned divestment of its animal health unit or the effect of currency swings. 

Reuters

Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs after Monsanto takeover

The planned job cuts will affect about one in every 10 of the group’s posts, ‘a significant number of them in Germany’, Bayer says
Companies
6 days ago

Bayer sells assets and cuts jobs as it takes impairment charge

CEO is under pressure to boost share price, dragged lower by concern over lawsuits due to alleged cancer-causing Monsanto weedkiller Roundup
Companies
5 days ago

Drugmakers eye their rivals in a scramble to market new macular disease medicines

With patents due to expire, the scramble is on to capture a chunk of one of medicine’s hardest-fought areas
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Eskom wants R100bn debt relief from state to keep ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Outrageous R6m low-ball offer greets Dawn
Companies / Industrials
3.
Eskom wants state to take on R100bn debt
Companies / Energy
4.
D-day for Grand Parade’s board
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Fortress first in Resilient group to agree to ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs after Monsanto takeover
Companies / Industrials

Bayer sees an upside if US-China trade war leads to more maize output
Companies

Bayer cuts earnings forecast on delays in $63bn takeover of Monsanto
Companies

Bayer committed to Monsanto integration, despite Roundup lawsuit
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.