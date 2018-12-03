Companies / Healthcare

GSK to buy cancer drugmaker Tesaro for $5.1bn

CEO Emma Walmsley has made replenishing GSK’s medicines cabinet her top priority

03 December 2018 - 18:28 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Image:

London — GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has agreed to buy US cancer drug specialist Tesaro for $5.1bn, marking a major biotech investment by the drugmaker as it seeks to rebuild its pharmaceuticals portfolio.

Britain’s largest drugmaker is paying $75 a share for the business, a 110% premium to the 30-day average price. News of the lofty valuation sent GSK shares down 4% on Monday.

The deal gives GSK a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to the promising new class of medicines called poly ADP ribose polymerase (Parp) inhibitors. GSK’s UK rival, AstraZeneca, sells the rival Parp drug Lynparza.

CEO Emma Walmsley has made replenishing GSK’s medicines cabinet her top priority and the company signalled its intention to make more acquisitions in April, when it hired a key deal-maker from Roche’s Genentech unit.

GSK has lagged behind rivals in recent years in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters and it largely sat out a spate of deal-making by rival drugmakers under previous CEO Andrew Witty.

GSK said buying Tesaro will weigh on adjusted earnings for the first two years by mid to high single-digit percentage rates, but the acquisition should be accretive by 2022.

Zejula’s revenues in its current approved indication as second-line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer were $166m in the nine months to September. 

Reuters

