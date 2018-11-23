News Leader
WATCH: Life Healthcare delivers strong full-year performance
23 November 2018 - 18:22
Life healthcare has delivered a solid set of annual numbers, posting a climb of just more than 40% in headline earnings per share (HEPS). This is as it recorded a strong overall performance in all its businesses. We’re now joined by the group’s CEO Shrey Viranna for more perspective on the year that was.
