WATCH: Richard Friedland on Netcare’s results
20 November 2018 - 09:04
Private hospital group Netcare released its annual results on Monday, reporting that its earnings had more than halved for the year to September 30, largely due to issues related to its UK business BMI Health.
Despite this, the annual dividend is up 5.3%, while a special dividend of 40c has also been declared.
Netcare CEO Richard Friedland joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.
