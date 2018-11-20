Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Richard Friedland on Netcare’s results

20 November 2018 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Private hospital group Netcare released its annual results on Monday, reporting that its earnings had more than halved for the year to September 30, largely due to issues related to its UK business BMI Health.

Despite this, the annual dividend is up 5.3%, while a special dividend of 40c has also been declared.

Netcare CEO Richard Friedland joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.

Netcare weighed down by UK unit, but investors seem unconcerned

Earnings more than halved in the year to September largely due to UK business 
Companies
1 day ago

Netcare gives billions back to shareholders

Analysts see this as a sign SA’s second-biggest private hospital group plans no more major acquisitions after its disastrous UK foray
Companies
19 hours ago

JSE watchers have large helping of food producer results to chew over

Netcare, Barloword, Pioneer Foods and Astral Foods are among the JSE-listed companies scheduled to release results on Monday
Markets
1 day ago

Netcare’s UK woes not as bad as investors feared

Netcare's share price rose 2% on Friday morning as the market sighed in relief that HEPS would fall  only 60%
Companies
4 days ago

No offshore bonanza for SA hospital groups

Investors left asking whether bold foreign forays are right tonic
Business
23 days ago

