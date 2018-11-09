Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare disappoints investors despite big jump in earnings

Life Healthcare says UK subsidiary Alliance Medical will boost its financial year thanks to the rand weakening against the pound

09 November 2018 - 10:34 Robert Laing
Life Healthcare's share price fell 8% to R24 on Friday morning after its upbeat trading statement failed to meet the high expectations of investors.

The private-hospital owner said it expected to report on November 23 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September grew up to 45%, and basic earnings per share up to 77%.

It achieved this growth per share despite its number of shares in issue increasing 11% following a rights offer in April.

Life Healthcare said its UK subsidiary, Alliance Medical, would boost its 2018 financial year thanks to the rand weakening against the pound and its inclusion for the full year as opposed to only 10 months in the prior year's results.

The coming results would show its overall revenue grew about 12% to R23bn, with its Southern African revenue growing about 8.5% to about R17.2bn, its UK revenue growing about 30% to R5bn, and its Polish revenue growing about 14.5% to R1.2bn.

Life Healthcare finally exits its Indian business

Stake in Max Healthcare finally to be sold to investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts after tepid returns
Companies
1 month ago

Life Healthcare expects better patient numbers to lift full-year revenue

The private hospital group's European operations outperform its SA unit
Companies
1 month ago

Nursing malpractice claims at private hospitals is on the rise

A study finds nursing in private hospitals is not better than in state ones, and 'profits can't be pursued at the expense of the patient'
National
16 days ago

Private sector ready to help the state fix SA healthcare, says Busa

Speaking at the presidential health summit, the president and Business Unity SA commit to improving SA's embattled healthcare sector
National
20 days ago

Life Healthcare expects better patient numbers to lift full-year revenue
Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare finally exits its Indian business
Companies / Healthcare

Unpaid claims for those medical emergencies create more trauma
Money

Medical aid: Yes, it’s complicated
Features

